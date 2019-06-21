Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 61203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $743.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$304.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

