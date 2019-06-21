Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Capstone Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS:CAPS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Capstone Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands.

Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

