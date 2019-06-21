Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,350,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 16,345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

