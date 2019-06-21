Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $42.94. 336,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 854.40 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

