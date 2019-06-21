Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 9.7% in May

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 1,547,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Career Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Career Education by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Career Education by 107.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 410,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,601. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.07 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

