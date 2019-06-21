Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.54. Carnival also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.34.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

