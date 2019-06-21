Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $147.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.30.

Shares of CASY opened at $154.51 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,550 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

