Celer Network (CELR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.21 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $49.99 million and $39.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,744,044,341 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

