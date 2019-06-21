Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 301 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,759.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 696,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,647,462.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. 36,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

