Chainlink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $58.79 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $602.13 million and $58.79 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00016185 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and Huobi. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00362428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.92 or 0.02106612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00138082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, COSS, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

