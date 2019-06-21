Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,195,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 3,528,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $2,072,756.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,265,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,883,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 277,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,354. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.