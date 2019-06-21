Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $42.20 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ciena from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $75,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $357,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Ciena by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ciena by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Ciena has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

