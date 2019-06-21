Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,203,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 10,624,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

