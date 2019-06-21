Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 148,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 129,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $200,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ CTXR remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,541. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

