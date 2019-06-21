City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $430.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.45), with a volume of 13934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £2,469.81 ($3,227.24).

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

