Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

NYSE:CCU opened at $27.70 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

