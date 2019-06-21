Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 803,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $5,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 160,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,727. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

