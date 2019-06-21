Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Short Interest Update

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,552,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 3,930,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 248,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,721. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNAT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.