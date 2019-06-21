Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Consolidated Communications to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,357,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 1,149,191 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 791,953 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 417,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

