Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.16.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Crocs has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Crocs had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

