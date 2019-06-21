DA Davidson Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $252.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $214.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.27.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $301.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,524,175.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,129. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.