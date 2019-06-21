David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ciena stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.