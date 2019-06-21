DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.81

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $19.85. DeNA shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of -0.13.

DeNA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

