Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.72

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and traded as high as $37.77. Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 4,615 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,377 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,449,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,492,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,326,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,611,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,980,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,200,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.