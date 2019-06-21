Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Designer Brands Inc. designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. The Company offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. Its operating segment consists of DSW segment, which includes DSW stores and dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment. Designer Brands Inc., formerly known as DSW Inc., is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CL King upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE DBI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth about $852,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

