Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €24.90 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €24.90 ($28.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.13 ($24.57).

ETR:LHA opened at €14.96 ($17.40) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.85 ($17.27) and a fifty-two week high of €24.45 ($28.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

