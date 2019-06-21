Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.52 ($8.74).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA:DBK opened at €6.32 ($7.35) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.