Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.13 ($24.57).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €14.96 ($17.40) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.85 ($17.27) and a fifty-two week high of €24.45 ($28.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.