Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.13 ($24.57).

LHA opened at €14.96 ($17.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €14.85 ($17.27) and a 52-week high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

