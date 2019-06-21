Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.01

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and traded as low as $17.36. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 5,004 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

