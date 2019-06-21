DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $114.75.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

