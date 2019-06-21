Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,800 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 994,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.30. 90,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

