Duke Royalty Ltd (DUKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DUKE opened at GBX 47.85 ($0.63) on Friday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The firm has a market cap of $95.64 million and a P/E ratio of 95.70.

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

