DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.19

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.24. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 245 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KTF)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

