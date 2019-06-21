e-Chat (ECHT) One Day Volume Tops $698,462.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, e-Chat has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $40,407.00 and $698,462.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

