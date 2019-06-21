Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.95.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $111.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

