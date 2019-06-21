Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2,182 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

