Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 1.25% of Edap Tms worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

