EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits Market Cap of $12.79 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $399,733.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and DigiFinex. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00063749 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00190084 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005473 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007669 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00119346 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.