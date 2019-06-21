Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.11. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,863,802 shares trading hands.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $811.47 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 97.68%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.