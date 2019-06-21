Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.86

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 1810961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

