Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.90

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and traded as low as $49.10. Electrolux shares last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 3,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Electrolux alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrolux AB will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.