Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $5.90. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Moore sold 20,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $122,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Kiel purchased 7,328 shares of Enterprise Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $48,438.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,478 shares of company stock worth $67,413 over the last quarter.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

