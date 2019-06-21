Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Tops $1.54 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $83,670.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $730.54 or 0.07510274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037705 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015364 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,441,498 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

