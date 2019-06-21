ETHLend Market Cap Tops $9.88 Million (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and ABCC. ETHLend has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $643,321.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHLend has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00360186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.02118412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00137242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ABCC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

