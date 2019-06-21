Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLWT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 48,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,197. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

