EXMR Market Capitalization Achieves $84,249.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. EXMR has a market cap of $84,249.00 and $311.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, EXMR has traded 67.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,446 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

