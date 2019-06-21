Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.48. 1,731,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,239. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

