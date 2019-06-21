Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.84

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 633758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 8,541 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $138,107.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,483.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,661.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $627,527 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 1,562,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 791,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 428,399 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,104,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 272,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 487,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

