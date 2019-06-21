Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FXPO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrexpo to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 312.14 ($4.08).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.45) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe acquired 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,232.24 ($8,143.53).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

